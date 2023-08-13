Robbers snatch Rs800,000, cell phones from police officer in Karachi

KARACHI – A group of robbers held a police officer at gunpoint and deprived him of Rs800,000 and two cell phones in Shanti Nagar, Dalmia.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Saad Jabbar was robbed of Rs800,000 and two mobile phones by four criminals riding two motorbikes as his automobile approached his apartment in Shanti Nagar, Dalmia, according to Aziz Bhatti Police.
The policeman was followed by the robbers after he left a bank. The incident was captured on CCTV and the police have started an investigation.
The incident took place after the city police chief claimed that the situation in the city was not as bad as it is being described.
At a press conference at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) last Friday, Karachi police chief Jawed Alam Odho rejected the reports that crime rate was on the rise in the city.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 13, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|294.9
|298.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322.6
|325.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|374
|377.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.53
|772.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.84
|40.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.77
|37.12
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.45
|942.45
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.84
|63.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.68
|175.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.09
|28.39
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.64
|754.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|214
|216
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.47
|329.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
