Robbers snatch Rs800,000, cell phones from police officer in Karachi

KARACHI – A group of robbers held a police officer at gunpoint and deprived him of Rs800,000 and two cell phones in Shanti Nagar, Dalmia.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Saad Jabbar was robbed of Rs800,000 and two mobile phones by four criminals riding two motorbikes as his automobile approached his apartment in Shanti Nagar, Dalmia, according to Aziz Bhatti Police.

The policeman was followed by the robbers after he left a bank. The incident was captured on CCTV and the police have started an investigation.

The incident took place after the city police chief claimed that the situation in the city was not as bad as it is being described.

At a press conference at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) last Friday, Karachi police chief Jawed Alam Odho rejected the reports that crime rate was on the rise in the city.