Here how to buy Toyota Yaris on easy installments

Web Desk 06:46 PM | 13 Aug, 2023
Source: Toyota

Toyota Yaris belongs to the class of small sedans that offers all the characteristics of a luxury vehicle.

In light of the current high rate of inflation, the Toyota Yaris is a fantastic choice for anyone seeking more for their money. Therefore, to take advantage of the Toyota Yaris Instalment Plan, consider Bank Alfalah Auto Finance if you intend to purchase this vehicle. You can lease a car from Bank Alfalah if you use the information in this post.

Toyota Indus Motor Company released the Toyota Yaris in Pakistan in 2020. It is available with a variety of 1.3 and 1.5-liter engines. 

Features

The Toyota Yaris has a number of features, including:

- 2 Airbags,
- Immobilizer
- Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
- Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD)
- Brake Assist (BA)
- Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)
- Blind Spot Detection (BSD)
- Speed-Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Door Open Warning
- Child Lock
- High Mount Stop Lamp
- Traction Control
- Rear Fog Lamp
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Keep Assist

Ex-Factory Price

Toyota Yaris ex-factory price in Pakistan for each variant is given below:

Model  Price
Toyota Yaris 1.3L GLI MT PKR 4,499,000
Toyota Yaris 1.3 L GLI CVT  PKR 4,789,000
Toyota Yaris 1.3L ATIV MT PKR 4,759,000
Toyota Yaris 1.3L ATIV CVT PKR 4,999,000
Toyota Yaris 1.5L ATIV X MT PKR 5,429,000
Toyota Yaris 1.5L ATIV X CVT PKR 5,769,000

Easy Installment Plan from Bank Alfalah

The Toyota Yaris Installment Plan's lowest and maximum monthly rentals for various equity levels are shown in the table below which lists the monthly lease costs for each Toyota Yaris model over a three-year period.

Model  Maximum rental (30%) Minimum rental (75%)
Toyota Yaris 1.3L GLI MT PKR 127,408 PKR 45,503
Toyota Yaris 1.3L GLI CVT  PKR 135,620 PKR 48,436
Toyota Yaris 1.3L ATIV MT PKR 134,771 PKR 48,132
Toyota Yaris 1.3L ATIV CVT PKR 141,567 PKR 50,560
Toyota Yaris 1.5L ATIV X MT PKR 153,745 PKR 54,909
Toyota Yaris 1.5L ATIV X CVT PKR 163,373 PKR 58,348

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Latest

Independence Day security and traffic plans released by Islamabad ...

07:16 PM | 13 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 13 August, 2023

09:04 AM | 13 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 13, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 13, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 294.9 298.15
Euro EUR 322.6 325.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 374 377.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.5 79.25
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 764.53 772.53
Canadian Dollar CAD 222.8 225
China Yuan CNY 39.84 40.24
Danish Krone DKK 42.5 42.9
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.77 37.12
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.45 942.45
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.84 63.44
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.68 175.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.09 28.39
Omani Riyal OMR 746.64 754.64
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.9 79.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 214 216
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 327.47 329.97
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 13, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,160.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (13 August 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450

