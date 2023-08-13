Here how to buy Toyota Yaris on easy installments

Toyota Yaris belongs to the class of small sedans that offers all the characteristics of a luxury vehicle.

In light of the current high rate of inflation, the Toyota Yaris is a fantastic choice for anyone seeking more for their money. Therefore, to take advantage of the Toyota Yaris Instalment Plan, consider Bank Alfalah Auto Finance if you intend to purchase this vehicle. You can lease a car from Bank Alfalah if you use the information in this post.

Toyota Indus Motor Company released the Toyota Yaris in Pakistan in 2020. It is available with a variety of 1.3 and 1.5-liter engines.

Features

The Toyota Yaris has a number of features, including:

- 2 Airbags,

- Immobilizer

- Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)

- Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD)

- Brake Assist (BA)

- Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

- Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

- Speed-Sensing Auto Door Lock

- Door Open Warning

- Child Lock

- High Mount Stop Lamp

- Traction Control

- Rear Fog Lamp

- Lane Departure Warning

- Lane Keep Assist

Ex-Factory Price

Toyota Yaris ex-factory price in Pakistan for each variant is given below:

Model Price Toyota Yaris 1.3L GLI MT PKR 4,499,000 Toyota Yaris 1.3 L GLI CVT PKR 4,789,000 Toyota Yaris 1.3L ATIV MT PKR 4,759,000 Toyota Yaris 1.3L ATIV CVT PKR 4,999,000 Toyota Yaris 1.5L ATIV X MT PKR 5,429,000 Toyota Yaris 1.5L ATIV X CVT PKR 5,769,000

Easy Installment Plan from Bank Alfalah

The Toyota Yaris Installment Plan's lowest and maximum monthly rentals for various equity levels are shown in the table below which lists the monthly lease costs for each Toyota Yaris model over a three-year period.