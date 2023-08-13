New runway at Skardu International Airport made operational, says CAA

SKARDU – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan made the new runway 14R/32L at the Skardu International Airport operational on Sunday.

The CAA Headquarters has also issued the time when the Skardu Airport was made operational.

Private airline Air Blue’s Airbus A-320 became the first flight to make landing at the new runway. According to the CAA, the inaugural flight landed successfully at 8.51am.

The CAA also said that the first internal flight at the Skardu Airport would be welcomed tomorrow.

The airport in the country’s picturesque valley was earlier connected to the federal capital, Islamabad, through PIA flights, as well as frequent flights to Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Karachi but the expansion work makes it capable to handle international flights.

It is the only airport in the northern region that can accommodate wide jets like Airbus A320.

The previous government declared the airport ‘international’ however international flights could not be operated to and from the airport due to issues related to re-fuelling facility.

Now arrangements have been made to cater to the fuel needs of international flights.