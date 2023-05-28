PAF shares special message on Youm-e-Takbeer

ISLAMABAD – On the 25th anniversary of Pakistan’s nuclear tests, known as Youm-e-Takbeer, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) expresses its admiration for the nation’s unwavering determination.

The successful nuclear tests conducted in the Chaghai hills a quarter-century ago established Pakistan as the seventh nuclear-armed country globally and the first in the Islamic world. This monumental achievement reinforced Pakistan’s influence in the region and restored the balance of power.

According to a statement released by the PAF, on May 28, 1988, Pakistan showcased its nuclear capability as a response to provocative nuclear tests conducted by India.

During that critical period, the PAF played a pivotal role in safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty. The PAF’s C-130 aircraft were responsible for transporting the nuclear device and sensitive equipment to the test site, while their fighter jets provided aerial coverage both before and during the tests, as stated in the announcement.

The PAF’s fighter aircraft remained on high alert, with pilots prepared to intercept any hostile aircraft that posed a threat to Pakistan’s sovereignty.

The PAF’s dedication to protecting Pakistan’s airspace persists to this day, as the force remains vigilant and prepared to defend the nation.

The air force takes immense pride in having played a crucial role in this historic event. On this memorable day, every member of the PAF pledges to continue defending the nation’s airspace with unwavering dedication and commitment.