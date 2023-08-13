In a first, Pakistani team qualifies for global self-driving car contest

For the first time in country’s history, a Pakistani team has successfully qualified for the self-driving car competition organised by the World Robot Olympiad (WRO).
In November, the team will proudly represent Pakistan in the WRO’23 International finals set to take place in Panama City.
The team, consisted of three talented students from Pakistan — Muhammad Hadi Saif, Ayaan Waqar, and Ali Saif — has developed an autonomous vehicle employing cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies.
Their eligibility for the competition was secured by emerging as victors in the national contest hosted by the World Robot Olympiad in Pakistan.
In the self-driving car category, participants were tasked with designing a fully self-governing vehicle capable of employing computer vision, machine learning, and a combination of radar, infrared, and sonar sensors to navigate a series of challenges outlined by the judges.
Zartaj Ahmed, who orchestrated the WRO national competition in Pakistan, stated, “This is a landmark achievement as it marks the first instance of a Pakistani team qualifying in this category.”
She further remarked, “Participation in such a demanding category is a matter of great delight, and we are thrilled that a Pakistani team is capable of competing at a global level.”
Hadi Saif, the team’s leader, expressed, “This achievement is the outcome of months of dedicated effort in crafting a truly autonomous vehicle.”
“We are confident that our AI-driven approach will position us well for success in the international competition,” Hadi Saif added.
The emergence of self-driving cars represents one of the most captivating applications stemming from recent advancements in artificial intelligence.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 13, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|294.9
|298.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322.6
|325.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|374
|377.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.53
|772.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.84
|40.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.77
|37.12
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.45
|942.45
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.84
|63.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.68
|175.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.09
|28.39
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.64
|754.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|214
|216
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.47
|329.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
