Search

PakistanSportsTechnology

In a first, Pakistani team qualifies for global self-driving car contest

Web Desk 03:16 PM | 13 Aug, 2023
In a first, Pakistani team qualifies for global self-driving car contest
Source: Twitter

For the first time in country’s history, a Pakistani team has successfully qualified for the self-driving car competition organised by the World Robot Olympiad (WRO).

In November, the team will proudly represent Pakistan in the WRO’23 International finals set to take place in Panama City.

The team, consisted of three talented students from Pakistan — Muhammad Hadi Saif, Ayaan Waqar, and Ali Saif — has developed an autonomous vehicle employing cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies.

Their eligibility for the competition was secured by emerging as victors in the national contest hosted by the World Robot Olympiad in Pakistan.

In the self-driving car category, participants were tasked with designing a fully self-governing vehicle capable of employing computer vision, machine learning, and a combination of radar, infrared, and sonar sensors to navigate a series of challenges outlined by the judges.

Zartaj Ahmed, who orchestrated the WRO national competition in Pakistan, stated, “This is a landmark achievement as it marks the first instance of a Pakistani team qualifying in this category.”

She further remarked, “Participation in such a demanding category is a matter of great delight, and we are thrilled that a Pakistani team is capable of competing at a global level.”

Hadi Saif, the team’s leader, expressed, “This achievement is the outcome of months of dedicated effort in crafting a truly autonomous vehicle.”

“We are confident that our AI-driven approach will position us well for success in the international competition,” Hadi Saif added.

The emergence of self-driving cars represents one of the most captivating applications stemming from recent advancements in artificial intelligence.

Pakistani students return after space adventure at NASA’s camp 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistani security forces kill two militants in Balochistan operation: ISPR

09:44 AM | 12 Aug, 2023

Mark Coles steps down as women's team head coach

10:27 AM | 11 Aug, 2023

Pakistan approves first music policy

11:03 PM | 10 Aug, 2023

Policeman escorting polio vaccine team martyred in Bannu gun attack

11:38 AM | 10 Aug, 2023

Dollar Rate Today: Pakistani rupee makes marginal gains against US dollar in interbank

10:08 AM | 9 Aug, 2023

FACT-CHECK: Has University of Hull really expelled Pakistani judge Humayun Dilawar?

10:18 PM | 8 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

COMSATS University Lahore’s Merit List 2023

05:26 PM | 13 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 13 August, 2023

09:04 AM | 13 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 13, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 13, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 294.9 298.15
Euro EUR 322.6 325.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 374 377.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.5 79.25
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 764.53 772.53
Canadian Dollar CAD 222.8 225
China Yuan CNY 39.84 40.24
Danish Krone DKK 42.5 42.9
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.77 37.12
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.45 942.45
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.84 63.44
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.68 175.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.09 28.39
Omani Riyal OMR 746.64 754.64
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.9 79.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 214 216
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 327.47 329.97
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 13, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,160.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (13 August 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan : Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: