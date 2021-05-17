Serena Agha appointed as PCB’s first HR director
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced the appointment of Serena Agha as the organisation’s first Director – Human Resources.
She will assume her responsibilities at the Gaddafi Stadium from Thursday, 20 May, the PCB said in a statement.
With more than 15 years of work experience, Serena holds an MSc in Human Resource Management from Birkbeck College, University of London, after completing her Bachelors in Computer Sciences and Business Administration from Kinnaird College University Lahore.
Serena is also a certified, Project Management Professional (PMP), a Managing Successful Programmes (MSP) Professional and a coach and has recently completed a short course from the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
Serena has a diverse experience across various HR disciplines in multicultural environments including Pakistan, the Middle-East and Africa. While transformation across the breadth of HR is her forte, talent acquisition and management, succession planning, services and operations organisational design, compensation & benefits and, training & development are some of Serena’s key operation areas.
Serena’s last assignment was with a local Manufacturing organization as Group Head of HR and two Kenyan companies as a consultant.
Pakistan unveils West Indies tour schedule for ... 05:23 PM | 14 May, 2021
LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed its men’s national cricket team’s tour to the West Indies, ...
-
- Serena Agha appointed as PCB’s first HR director05:31 PM | 17 May, 2021
- Hold Israel accountable for its war crimes, Pakistan to UNSC05:18 PM | 17 May, 2021
- US recognises Pakistani engineer for contributing to NASA’s Mars ...04:58 PM | 17 May, 2021
-
-
- Is Tuba Aamir getting divorce from Dr Aamir Liaquat?03:17 PM | 17 May, 2021
- Alizeh Shah’s debut song with Sahir Ali Bagga gets applause02:42 PM | 17 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021
- Stars who have insured their body parts07:06 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021