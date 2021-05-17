Serena Agha appointed as PCB’s first HR director

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced the appointment of Serena Agha as the organisation’s first Director – Human Resources.

She will assume her responsibilities at the Gaddafi Stadium from Thursday, 20 May, the PCB said in a statement.

With more than 15 years of work experience, Serena holds an MSc in Human Resource Management from Birkbeck College, University of London, after completing her Bachelors in Computer Sciences and Business Administration from Kinnaird College University Lahore.

Serena is also a certified, Project Management Professional (PMP), a Managing Successful Programmes (MSP) Professional and a coach and has recently completed a short course from the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Serena has a diverse experience across various HR disciplines in multicultural environments including Pakistan, the Middle-East and Africa. While transformation across the breadth of HR is her forte, talent acquisition and management, succession planning, services and operations organisational design, compensation & benefits and, training & development are some of Serena’s key operation areas.

Serena’s last assignment was with a local Manufacturing organization as Group Head of HR and two Kenyan companies as a consultant.