Pakistani students return after space adventure at NASA’s camp 

KARACHI – Twenty-four Pakistani students from three schools in Karachi returned to their hometown after participating in the US Space and Rocket Center’s Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama.
Bisma Solangi, the 13-year-old student who made headlines with innovation of anti-sleep glasses, was also among the 24 students.
US Consulate General Karachi collaborated with its implementing partner – The Dawood Foundation’s (TDF) MagnifiScience Centre – to promote and expand Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education in 50 schools in Karachi.
This US grant was comprised of three components: STEM training for 100 Pakistani teachers; educational field trips of over 1,000 students to the MagnifiScience Centre; and a culminating science project competition.
Eight students and one teacher from three schools were selected by a panel of judges for their winning projects, and all three teams, totaling 24 students and their three teachers, recently travelled to Huntsville, Alabama to participate in Space Camp.
The three winning science projects were a synergistic effort among each team member’s contributions through co-equal brainstorming, cooperation, and collaboration that produced these impressive results:
KMA Girls & Boys Primary School’s team: “Chicken Feathers – Go Green before the Green Goes”. Through their project, chicken feathers were used to create paper.
Evergreen Elimentary School’s team: “Anti-Sleep Glasses”. Through their project, anti-sleep glasses were developed with a built-in alarm that helps reduce the incidence of vehicle accidents caused by driver fatigue.
KMA Boys Secondary School’s team: “Plastic Road”. Through this project, waste plastic is used to create roads that can have a life span of 50+ years.
KARACHI – US dollar continues to gain momentum against the Pakistani rupee in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.
During intra-day trading, the dollar was being traded at 288, as rupee sheds over Rs1.50.
Last week, the embattled rupee suffered back-to-back losses against the greenback as it slides down and was settled at 286.81 on Friday.
Money market pundits linked the downward trajectory of the rupee with a knee-jerk reaction as the government revoked several import restrictions on IMF demands, and the pressure stays on the rupee.
Rupee is expected to show gradual depreciation as the backlog created due to import curbs is now cleared.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,880.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
