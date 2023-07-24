Pakistani students return after space adventure at NASA’s camp 

KARACHI – Twenty-four Pakistani students from three schools in Karachi returned to their hometown after participating in the US Space and Rocket Center’s Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama.

Bisma Solangi, the 13-year-old student who made headlines with innovation of anti-sleep glasses, was also among the 24 students.

US Consulate General Karachi collaborated with its implementing partner – The Dawood Foundation’s (TDF) MagnifiScience Centre – to promote and expand Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education in 50 schools in Karachi.

This US grant was comprised of three components: STEM training for 100 Pakistani teachers; educational field trips of over 1,000 students to the MagnifiScience Centre; and a culminating science project competition.

Eight students and one teacher from three schools were selected by a panel of judges for their winning projects, and all three teams, totaling 24 students and their three teachers, recently travelled to Huntsville, Alabama to participate in Space Camp.

The three winning science projects were a synergistic effort among each team member’s contributions through co-equal brainstorming, cooperation, and collaboration that produced these impressive results:

KMA Girls & Boys Primary School’s team: “Chicken Feathers – Go Green before the Green Goes”. Through their project, chicken feathers were used to create paper.

Evergreen Elimentary School’s team: “Anti-Sleep Glasses”. Through their project, anti-sleep glasses were developed with a built-in alarm that helps reduce the incidence of vehicle accidents caused by driver fatigue.

KMA Boys Secondary School’s team: “Plastic Road”. Through this project, waste plastic is used to create roads that can have a life span of 50+ years.