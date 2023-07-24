Pakistan appoints new ambassadors to China, Russia

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday approved the appointment of new ambassadors to China and Russia.

Khalil Hashmi, a seasoned diplomat, has been named as Pakistan’s ambassador to China, while Khalid Jamali will take charge as top envoy to Russia.

A summary for the appointment of new ambassadors was sent to the premier by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after their names were approved by the Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The appointments to the friendly states reflect Pakistan’s commitment to boost its diplomatic relations with China and Russia.

The new envoys will play role in promotion of trade, cultural exchanges, and enhancing people-to-people contacts to further solidify the bilateral ties.

Ambassador Khalil Hasmir

Prior to his appointment, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi assumed served as Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Geneva since November 10, 2019.

He has also served as Director General (United Nations) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Ambassador Hashmi has previously held portfolios of Director General for European region, Director General Arms Control and Director for Disarmament Affairs, India and South Asian region.

Ambassador Hashmi’s diplomatic career includes bilateral postings at Pakistan Embassies in Copenhagen (1999-2002) and Beijing (2008-2010). He twice served at Pakistan Mission to the United Nations in New York (2004-2007) and (2012-2016), including as Deputy Permanent Representative.

Ambassador Hashmi joined the Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1994, and has worked on a range of policy issues related to arms control, counter-terrorism, human rights and climate change, among others.

Ambassador Khalil Hashmi holds a Masters degree in comparative study of religions. He is married, with a daughter and son.

Ambassador Khalid Jamali

Khalid Jamali, who holds degree of M.Sc (Defence & Strategic Studies), joined Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1995.

He has served at the Headquarters as Section Officer (1997-2000), Deputy Director (2002), Director (2010-2013) and Director General (2016-2018).

He also held diplomatic assignments in Pakistan Missions abroad: New Delhi (2001-2002 and 2003-2007), Ankara (2007-2010) and Brussels (2013-2016).

He also served as Joint Secretary with Prime Minister’s Office from August 2018 to September 2019.