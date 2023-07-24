Pakistan appoints new ambassadors to China, Russia

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday approved the appointment of new ambassadors to China and Russia.
Khalil Hashmi, a seasoned diplomat, has been named as Pakistan’s ambassador to China, while Khalid Jamali will take charge as top envoy to Russia.
A summary for the appointment of new ambassadors was sent to the premier by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after their names were approved by the Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
The appointments to the friendly states reflect Pakistan’s commitment to boost its diplomatic relations with China and Russia.
The new envoys will play role in promotion of trade, cultural exchanges, and enhancing people-to-people contacts to further solidify the bilateral ties.
Ambassador Khalil Hasmir
Prior to his appointment, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi assumed served as Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Geneva since November 10, 2019.
He has also served as Director General (United Nations) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Ambassador Hashmi has previously held portfolios of Director General for European region, Director General Arms Control and Director for Disarmament Affairs, India and South Asian region.
Ambassador Hashmi’s diplomatic career includes bilateral postings at Pakistan Embassies in Copenhagen (1999-2002) and Beijing (2008-2010). He twice served at Pakistan Mission to the United Nations in New York (2004-2007) and (2012-2016), including as Deputy Permanent Representative.
Ambassador Hashmi joined the Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1994, and has worked on a range of policy issues related to arms control, counter-terrorism, human rights and climate change, among others.
Ambassador Khalil Hashmi holds a Masters degree in comparative study of religions. He is married, with a daughter and son.
Ambassador Khalid Jamali
Khalid Jamali, who holds degree of M.Sc (Defence & Strategic Studies), joined Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1995.
He has served at the Headquarters as Section Officer (1997-2000), Deputy Director (2002), Director (2010-2013) and Director General (2016-2018).
He also held diplomatic assignments in Pakistan Missions abroad: New Delhi (2001-2002 and 2003-2007), Ankara (2007-2010) and Brussels (2013-2016).
He also served as Joint Secretary with Prime Minister’s Office from August 2018 to September 2019.
KARACHI – US dollar continues to gain momentum against the Pakistani rupee in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.
During intra-day trading, the dollar was being traded at 288, as rupee sheds over Rs1.50.
Last week, the embattled rupee suffered back-to-back losses against the greenback as it slides down and was settled at 286.81 on Friday.
Money market pundits linked the downward trajectory of the rupee with a knee-jerk reaction as the government revoked several import restrictions on IMF demands, and the pressure stays on the rupee.
Rupee is expected to show gradual depreciation as the backlog created due to import curbs is now cleared.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,880.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
