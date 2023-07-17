Search

NASA invites Pakistani student Bisma Solangi for inventing anti-sleep glasses

Web Desk 11:52 AM | 17 Jul, 2023
Source: social media

KARACHI – A Pakistani student Bisma Salangi has made the nation proud as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) acknowledged her remarkable invention.

The 13-year-old tech prodigy has invented anti-sleep glasses which aimed to stop drivers from falling asleep during the drive amid global efforts against curbing road accidents and improving road safety.

To acknowledge her creation, National Aeronautics and Space Administration NASA has invited the Karachi student to their camp to further polish her abilities and to create more devices that can contribute to society.

In a recent interview, Bisma highlights the abilities of Pakistani students while she emphasized the importance of determination in achieving extraordinary achievements.

Bisma also garnered praise as she worked on inventions that could reduce and save precious human lives.

Scientists around the world are working on anti-sleep glasses also known as drowsiness detection glasses as they can be integrated with modern vehicles. It works by monitoring several parameters, such as steering patterns, lane deviations, and driver behavior, to detect signs of drowsiness.

If glasses detect driver sleeping, it quickly triggers an alert, as it works on algorithms to analyze factors like eye movement, and facial expressions.

Such inventions could provide additional safety measures by assisting with lane keeping and maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles.

