PCB convenes emergency meeting as virus cloud looms over remaining PSL matches

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board Wednesday convened an emergency meeting with Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise owners to discuss the future of the remainder of the league in the United Arab Emirates.

Reports in local media suggest the authorities are mulling to shift the tournament out of Abu Dhabi due to incessant issues related to visas and the permission for chartered flights.

The players and officials were initially scheduled to leave for Abu Dhabi on chartered flights from Karachi and Lahore on Tuesday but the flights were delayed for a day due to visas related issues.

Earlier today, the flights were delayed for the second time due to the non-permission for chartered flights from the UAE authorities.

As for now, there are reports that UAE officials have withdrawn permission for flights from India and South Africa. Another main concern for Pakistan Cricket Board as the broadcasters and technicians are mainly from these two countries. The remainder of the league would not go ahead without their availability.

Earlier in March, the country’s biggest Twenty20 tournament was suspended midway due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in the bio-security bubble.