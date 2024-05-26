Search

Talat Hussan death: Tributes paid to Lollywood icon

11:08 AM | 26 May, 2024
Talat Hussan death: Tributes paid to Lollywood icon
Tributes are being paid to the veteran Pakistani actor Talat Hussain who died after prolonged illness.

Talat rose to prominence with evergreen plays and TV and film projects. Following his death, showbiz members, politicians and activists remembered the legend, who was battling dementia from some time.

Shehbaz Sharif 

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow over the death of Hussain, noting his legendary status as an actor with remarkable dialogue delivery. He praised Hussain's contributions to Pakistani television, theatre, film, and radio, acknowledging the irreplaceable void left by his passing.

Yousuf Raza Gillani 

Acting President Yusuf Raza Gilani also conveyed his immense grief and praised Hussain's invaluable services. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah described Hussain as a shining star and prayed for his high ranks.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also expressed her grief, highlighting Hussain's unique acting talent. Former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry called Hussain a legend and expressed sorrow over his departure.

Showbiz stars

Several showbiz stars shared their memories of working with Hussain, praising his dialogue delivery and his mastery of the Urdu and English languages. Actress Bushra Ansari called him the king of the voice world, while actor Adnan Siddiqui felt his passing deeply, considering him a guiding force in his early acting career. Filmmaker Furqan T. Siddiqui described Hussain as an actor par excellence and an institution, stating that he will be greatly missed.

