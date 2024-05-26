Punjab govt plans local solar panel factories with Chinese companies

Punjab government is actively promoting solar energy as a key part of its renewable energy strategy, and now it eyes local manufacturing of solar panels.

To facilitate large-scale solar power production, Punjab's Minister for Industry and Commerce, Shafay Hussain met delegation of Chinese solar giants.

He strongly committed to promoting the local manufacturing of solar panels in the province, discussing plans to establish solar panel factories in country's most populous region.

Minister emphasised the government's keen interest in local solar panel manufacturing and noted the eagerness of Chinese companies to invest in Punjab's solar energy sector.

He further hinted at development of a long-term policy to encourage such investments and highlighted the current opportune moment for Chinese investments in Punjab's solar energy sector.

In recent times, the cost of solar panels and related equipment has dropped, making solar energy a more attractive option for residential, commercial, and industrial users in Pakistan.





