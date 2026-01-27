Suzuki Alto VXR AGS three-year installment plan unveiled in Jan 2026

KARACHI – The all-new Suzuki Alto VXR AGS dominate streets with its unbeatable combination of efficiency, affordability, and reliability.

It is equipped with a 660cc engine. Despite its seemingly modest power, it is perfect for city traffic thanks to the car’s light weight.

For city commuters, AGS (Auto Gear Shift) version is a dream come true. This automated manual system combines the convenience of an automatic with the fuel efficiency of a manual, although a slight jerk during gear shifts is normal and nothing to worry about.

It offers a classy mix of dark and light grey dashboard colors, two front cup holders, and analog climate control. Speedometer displays fuel average, instant fuel average, distance-to-empty, and fuel indicator, with automatic gear shift conveniently integrated with the steering wheel.

Suzuki Alto VXR AGS Price

The price of the Suzuki Alto VXR AGS stand at Rs3,166,480 for buyers who are the tax filers.

Installment Plan

Suzuki offers an easy three-year installment payment plan for its popular model, Suzuki Alto VXR AGS.

The total price of the Suzuki Alto VXR AGS is PKR 3,166,480, with an equity or security deposit of 30% amounting to Rs949,944. For those filing taxes as filers, the withholding tax is set at Rs15,832. Additionally, processing fees for the transaction amount to Rs15,660.

The first-year insurance premium for the car is Rs79,162. The monthly payment for a 3-year installment plan is Rs83,947, with the down payment set at PKR 1,061,598.

The down payment includes the first-year advance insurance, and the monthly installments are inclusive of the insurance amount. However, the amounts mentioned are tentative and subject to change.

It’s important to note that registration fees and other charges are not included in the provided calculations.