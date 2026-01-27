Ticket checker slaps woman passenger on Rawalpindi–bound train

RAWALPINDI – A special ticket examiner of Pakistan Railways has been suspended for allegedly physically assaulting a woman passenger aboard the “Pakistan Express” train traveling from Faisalabad to Rawalpindi.

Reports said the official, identified as Irshad, also engaged in brawl with other passengers. He also slapped the woman passenger during the fight.

The altercation began when a passenger placed their luggage in the aisle, leading to a verbal argument.

The situation escalated after passengers began recording the incident on their phones, prompting further tension that eventually resulted in a physical altercation. The train even had to stop during the incident.

Railway officials confirmed that other passengers intervened to end the fight. In response to the complaints, an inquiry has been initiated, and the ticket examiner, as well as the police officer and guard on duty, will be questioned by the investigation team.

The incident occurred four to five days ago, and authorities have stated that they will take appropriate action based on the results of the inquiry.