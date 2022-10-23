Pakistan PM Shehbaz felicitates Xi Jinping on securing record third term

Communist leader secures historic third term in power
Web Desk
02:27 PM | 23 Oct, 2022
Pakistan PM Shehbaz felicitates Xi Jinping on securing record third term
Source: Source: @shehbazsharif (Instagram)/social media
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has conveyed his heartiest felicitations to Chinese President Xi Jinping on his re-election.   

In a post on Twitter, the premier said it is a glowing tribute to his sagacious stewardship and unwavering devotion for serving the people of China. “On behalf of the entire Pakistani nation, I congratulate President Xi Jinping on his reelection for the 3rd term”, it further said.

Pakistan also looks forward to working closely with the 'all-weather friend' to further strengthen cooperation in all fields.

PM conveyed greetings to the Chinese premier as he is expected to visit Beijing next month.

Meanwhile, the Chinese premier, who is said to be the most influential leader since founder Mao Zedong, has stepped into his third term ruling a country of over 1 Billion with an iron grip on power.

New report recommends US to strengthen ties with ... 07:41 PM | 6 Oct, 2022

NEW YORK – The US needs to strengthen ties with Pakistan to minimise the latter's dependence on China, a key ...

The core committee of the Chinese Communist Party picked Xi as its general secretary for another five-year term. Xi also expressed gratitude to whole party sincerely for their trust.

More From This Category
Pakistan's largest city Karachi’s air quality ...
01:05 PM | 23 Oct, 2022
Two arrested for stealing Nishan-i-Haider ...
10:58 AM | 23 Oct, 2022
Ex-PM Imran Khan booked in ‘attempted murder ...
10:21 AM | 23 Oct, 2022
PAKvIND: Pakistani bowlers spitting fire as ...
12:15 PM | 23 Oct, 2022
Will announce date for long march next week, says ...
06:04 PM | 22 Oct, 2022
Five Indian army soldiers killed in helicopter ...
05:01 PM | 22 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistan’s first veiled woman rapper Eva B makes it to NYC’s Times Square
01:44 PM | 23 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr