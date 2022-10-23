Pakistan PM Shehbaz felicitates Xi Jinping on securing record third term

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has conveyed his heartiest felicitations to Chinese President Xi Jinping on his re-election.

In a post on Twitter, the premier said it is a glowing tribute to his sagacious stewardship and unwavering devotion for serving the people of China. “On behalf of the entire Pakistani nation, I congratulate President Xi Jinping on his reelection for the 3rd term”, it further said.

Pakistan also looks forward to working closely with the 'all-weather friend' to further strengthen cooperation in all fields.

On behalf of the entire Pakistani nation, I congratulate President Xi Jinping on his reelection as CPC General Secretary for the 3rd term. It is a glowing tribute to his sagacious stewardship and unwavering devotion for serving the people of China. 🇵🇰 🇨🇳 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 23, 2022

PM conveyed greetings to the Chinese premier as he is expected to visit Beijing next month.

Meanwhile, the Chinese premier, who is said to be the most influential leader since founder Mao Zedong, has stepped into his third term ruling a country of over 1 Billion with an iron grip on power.

New report recommends US to strengthen ties with ... 07:41 PM | 6 Oct, 2022 NEW YORK – The US needs to strengthen ties with Pakistan to minimise the latter's dependence on China, a key ...

The core committee of the Chinese Communist Party picked Xi as its general secretary for another five-year term. Xi also expressed gratitude to whole party sincerely for their trust.