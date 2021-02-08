Pakistan expresses condolences over loss of lives in Uttarakhand’s glacier-burst
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives caused by the flash floods following a glacier burst in Uttarakhand, India.
A statement issued by a Foreign Office spokesperson stated “Saddened over loss of precious lives due to flash floods caused by glacier break-off in Uttarakhand. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims. We pray for the safety and early rescue and recovery of those missing.”
Saddened over loss of precious lives due to flash floods caused by glacier break-off in Uttarakhand. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims. We pray for the safety and early rescue and recovery of those missing.— Spokesperson ???????? MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) February 7, 2021
Earlier on Sunday, at least seven died, while 150 people turned missing and feared dead after a Himalayan glacier burst, crashing into a hydroelectric dam and flooding villages.
The glacier that broke the dam caused a deluge of water to pour through the neighbouring valley in the Tapovan area of Uttarakhand state. Several villages have been evacuated and many people have been saved by locals and emergency services, but at least 150 people have been reported missing and feared dead as they were the first to face the flood emerging from the dam’s destruction.
150 feared dead in India as Himalayan glacier ... 08:15 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
DHERADUN – About a 150 people are missing and feared dead after a Himalayan glacier burst, crashing into a ...
- PK vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 5 — Live Stream and Live Updates01:06 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
- ‘Don’t drag Army into politics’ – DG ISPR rules out any ...01:01 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan Army contributes Chinese COVID-19 vaccine to frontline ...12:26 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
-
- Pakistan expresses condolences over loss of lives in Uttarakhand’s ...11:10 AM | 8 Feb, 2021
- Model slips on ramp, recovers in style during Pakistan's Bridal ...05:38 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
- Another Indian actor 'commits suicide'03:25 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
- Bilal Saeed accused of fraud, theft of about Rs85 million09:41 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021