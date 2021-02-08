Pakistan expresses condolences over loss of lives in Uttarakhand’s glacier-burst
11:10 AM | 8 Feb, 2021
Pakistan expresses condolences over loss of lives in Uttarakhand’s glacier-burst
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives caused by the flash floods following a glacier burst in Uttarakhand, India.

A statement issued by a Foreign Office spokesperson stated “Saddened over loss of precious lives due to flash floods caused by glacier break-off in Uttarakhand. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims. We pray for the safety and early rescue and recovery of those missing.”

Earlier on Sunday, at least seven died, while 150 people turned missing and feared dead after a Himalayan glacier burst, crashing into a hydroelectric dam and flooding villages.

The glacier that broke the dam caused a deluge of water to pour through the neighbouring valley in the Tapovan area of Uttarakhand state. Several villages have been evacuated and many people have been saved by locals and emergency services, but at least 150 people have been reported missing and feared dead as they were the first to face the flood emerging from the dam’s destruction.

