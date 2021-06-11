Pakistan Air Force announces top promotions

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has promoted an officer of the Pakistan Air Force to the rank of air marshal, while four others to air vice-marshal, a statement released by PAF’s media wing confirmed on Friday.

Air Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmad has been promoted to the rank of Air Marshal. The Air Officer was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of PAF in June, 1988. During his illustrious career, he has commanded a Fighter Sqn, a Flying Wing, 2 Operational Air Bases & a Regional Air Command.

The officer has served as DG Wel & Rehab at AHQ, Islamabad. He is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School & NDU. He holds Master’s degree in Security Studies from USA & M Phil in Public Policy & Security Management. He is a recipient of TI (M), SI (M) and HI (M). Presently, he is serving as DG Projects at AHQ.

The other promoted officers include Air Vice-Marshal Khalid Mehmood, Air Vice-Marshal Asad Amir Pirzada, Air Vice-Marshal Salman Abbas Shah and Air Vice-Marshal Muhammad Irfan.

Air Vice-Marshal Khalid Mehmood was commissioned in the GD (P) Branch of the Pakistan Air Force in May 1991.

During his career, he has commanded a fighter squadron, a flying wing, and an operational airbase. He is a recipient of the prestigious Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice-Marshal Asad Amir Pirzada was commissioned in the Engineering Branch of the Pakistan Air Force in May 1991.

During his career, he has served as the Director Network Bases at Air Headquarters, Islamabad, and Commandant CAE PAF Academy, Asghar Khan. He is a recipient of the Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice-Marshal Salman Abbas Shah was commissioned in the Engineering Branch of Pakistan Air Force in May 1991.

During his career, he has commanded an engineering wing and served as the Managing Director of the Mirage Rebuild Factory, Kamra. He has also served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Aircraft Engineering) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He is a recipient of the Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice-Marshal Muhammad Irfan was commissioned in the Engineering Branch of Pakistan Air Force in May 1991. During his career, he has served as Deputy Managing Director JF-17 project at Kamra.

He has also served as Deputy Managing Director Avionics Production Factory, Kamra. Like the other three, he is also a recipient of the Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).