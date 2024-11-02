Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

NA speaker picks parliamentarians for Judicial Commission of Pakistan 

ISLAMABAD – National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has nominated four parliamentarians and woman as members of Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP).

The speaker has picked the four members from Senate and National Assembly, along with a woman, for the 13-member commission. He said sent the names to Supreme Judicial Commission (SJC).

The JCP’s responsibilities include appointment of judges to the Supreme Court, High Courts, and Federal Shariat Court. It will also monitor the performance of high court judges and prepare annual report to evaluate their performance.

The commission has been reconstituted following the enforcement of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, which allows inclusion of parliamentarians in JCP.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Sheikh Aftab and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub have been nominated from the National Assembly.

From Senate, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Farooq H Naek, Leader of Opposition in Senate Shibli Faraz have been nominated along with a former member of the Senate, Roshan Khursheed Barocha.

The NA spokesperson said the five members will be added to the JCP in line with the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

As per amended Article 175-A of the Constitution, the JCP will be headed by chief justice of Pakistan and will also consist of two senators and two MNAs.

The commission will also include three senior-most judges of the apex court, most senior judge of the constitutional bench, the Federal Minister for Law and Justice, the Attorney General for Pakistan, an advocate not having experience of less than 15 years of practice in the Supreme Court.

A woman or non-Muslim member of parliament qualifies to be a parliamentarian to be nominated by the speaker for the period of two years.

Picture of Mahmood Idrees
Mahmood Idrees

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham – 2 Nov 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.15 278.95
EUR Euro 299.90 302.65
GBP UK Pound Sterling 355.55 359.05
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.20
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.35 76.00
AUD Australian Dollar 182.29 184.54
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar 200.60 203.00
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 39.82 40.22
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.36 35.71
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 897.37 906.87
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 63.34 63.94
NZD New Zealand Dollar 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.98 25.28
OMR Omani Riyal 715.71 724.21
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.54 76.24
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 25.82 26.12
CHF Swiss Franc 320.15 322.95
THB Thai Baht 8.18 8.33
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search