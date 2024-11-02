NA speaker picks parliamentarians for Judicial Commission of Pakistan 

ISLAMABAD – National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has nominated four parliamentarians and woman as members of Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP).

The speaker has picked the four members from Senate and National Assembly, along with a woman, for the 13-member commission. He said sent the names to Supreme Judicial Commission (SJC).

The JCP’s responsibilities include appointment of judges to the Supreme Court, High Courts, and Federal Shariat Court. It will also monitor the performance of high court judges and prepare annual report to evaluate their performance.

The commission has been reconstituted following the enforcement of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, which allows inclusion of parliamentarians in JCP.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Sheikh Aftab and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub have been nominated from the National Assembly.

From Senate, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Farooq H Naek, Leader of Opposition in Senate Shibli Faraz have been nominated along with a former member of the Senate, Roshan Khursheed Barocha.

The NA spokesperson said the five members will be added to the JCP in line with the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

As per amended Article 175-A of the Constitution, the JCP will be headed by chief justice of Pakistan and will also consist of two senators and two MNAs.

The commission will also include three senior-most judges of the apex court, most senior judge of the constitutional bench, the Federal Minister for Law and Justice, the Attorney General for Pakistan, an advocate not having experience of less than 15 years of practice in the Supreme Court.

A woman or non-Muslim member of parliament qualifies to be a parliamentarian to be nominated by the speaker for the period of two years.