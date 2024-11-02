Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Punjab allocates Rs5 billion to buy bomb-proof vehicles for security of Chinese citizens

LAHORE – The Punjab government has decided to purchase bomb-proof vehicles for the security of Chinese citizens as it has allocated Rs5 billion for this purpose.

Reports said the Punjab government has approved the acquisition of bomb-proof vehicles, adding that the cabinet grated approval in this regard in light of recommendations made by the IG Punjab.

The federal government had purchased 23 vehicles for Chinese and other VIPs in 2016. However, due to the increase in projects such as CPEC since 2016, there has been a shortage of vehicles.

It is recealled that the Chinese ambassador stated during a seminar in Islamabad that the security of Chinese citizens is the biggest obstacle to advancing CPEC, adding that it cannot move forward without it.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Chinese nationals are our valued guests who are making invaluable contributions to the development of Pakistan.

“We are committed to providing full security to Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in Pakistan,” she added.

The spokesperson said this commitment has been conveyed at the senior most levels of the Chinese leadership.

