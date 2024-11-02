Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Security forces kill four terrorists in South Waziristan operation 

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Sarwakai area of South Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday.

The operation was conducted on the reported presence of militants in the area.

During the conduct of operation, the terrorist’s location was effectively engaged by own troops and as a result, four terrorists were killed.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area.

The security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country, it said.

Earlier this week, eight militants were killed and seven others wounded in an operation by security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district, while a Pakistan Army major and two soldiers were martyred in a heavy exchange of fire.

According to ISPR, security forces conducted an operation in Baka Khel, Bannu, following intelligence reports of militant presence, during which intense gunfire ensued. The forces successfully located the militants’ hideout.

In the firefight, eight militants were killed and seven were injured. Major Atif Khalil, 31, from Sudhnoti, Azad Kashmir, along with Naik Azad Ullah, 36, from Karak, and Lance Naik Ghazanfar Abbas, 35, from Layyah, embraced martyrdom.

