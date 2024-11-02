Gold extends losses for third consecutive day in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices registered downward trend for third consecutive day in domestic market of Pakistan on Saturday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price decreased by Rs1,700 to settle at Rs283,000.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs1,457 to reach Rs242,627.

In international market, the bullion rates also plunged as per ounce price dipped by $17 to settle at $2,735.

Meanwhile, silver prices also remained unchanged at Rs3,430 per tola while price of 10-gram is available for Rs2,940.67.

A day earlier, per tola gold price decreased by Rs2,500 to settle at Rs284,700. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs2,144 to drop to Rs244,084 in local market.