Karachi Weather Update: Chill in Air as temperature drops to single digits

KARACHI – Sindh capital Karachi is experiencing chilly spell as temperatures drop to single digits. Meteorological Department forecasts a low of 9°C and high of 23°C over next 24 hours.

As of Tuesday, average temperature remained at 12.8°C, with 47% humidity and easterly winds at 8 km/h. Residents are advised to stay warm as cold, dry weather continues.

Met Office predicts dry and cold weather over the next 24 hours. Residents should prepare for a minimum temperature dipping to 9°C, while daytime highs are expected to reach only 23°C. Today.

Adding to wintry conditions, easterly winds are sweeping through the city at gentle pace of 8 km per hour, bringing a noticeable chill.

Karachi Weather Update

Karachiites are advised to bundle up and stay alert as the city experiences this sharp drop in temperatures, a rare but striking change in the weather pattern.

A powerful westerly wave is sweeping across the northern regions of Pakistan and is expected to linger until tomorrow, bringing intense rain, thunderstorms, and heavy snowfall to hilly areas.

Residents of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan should brace for intermittent showers, strong winds, and heavy snow at isolated spots. Meanwhile, lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeastern Punjab, and northern Balochistan will face cloudy skies with scattered rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. The rest of the country will experience cold and dry weather, giving a chill across the nation.

Yesterday saw widespread rain, thunderstorms, and windstorms, with snow blanketing hills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan. Most other regions stayed cold with partly cloudy skies.

Pakistan Weather Update

Leh, Malam Jabba, Parachinar, Gupis: -7°C

Bagrote: -6°C

Kalam, Astore, Rawalakot: -5°C

Citizens are advised to stay indoors, keep warm, and prepare for potentially hazardous road conditions as this cold spell continues.