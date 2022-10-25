Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed look stunning in black

Lollywood's up-and-coming actors Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed are among the most loved and fun couples in the Pakistani drama industry.

With hundreds of thousands of fans, the couple enjoys their stardom side by side. The Ishq Nahin Aasan couple recently attended a friend's wedding despite their hectic schedule.

Needless to say, Ahmed and Bukhari upstaged everyone with their breathtaking dresses.

The Mohabbat Daagh Ki Soorat actor and the Choti Si Zindagi star color-coordinated with an all-black outfit. While Ahmed donned a suit, Bukhari's black gown with its colorful embellishments stole the show.

The couple posed alongside their family and friends all while looking ethereal.

On the work front, Bukhari's recent works include Inteha e Ishq, Berukhi, Meray Humnasheen, Pehchaan, and Ishq Nahin Aasan.

Ahmed was recently seen in Inteha-e-Ishq, Mere Apne, Aitebaar, Roag, and Ishq Nahin Aasan.