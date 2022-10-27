Mariyam Nafees, Haroon Shahid pay tribute to slain journalist Arshad Sharif

After the tragic and mysterious death of journalist Arshad Sharif, Pakistani people and celebrities have come together to express their condolences and demand a thorough investigation into the incident.

While social media platforms were flooded with condemnations and outcries from different groups of people all around the world, Lollywood actress Mariyam Nafees took to Twitter to share her grievance with a video honouring the late journalist.

The Yaqeen Ka Safar actress posted a video of people laying rosepetals outside late Sharif's driveway in order to fulfill his mother's wishes. The Mohabbat Na Kariyo star was elated to see locals honouring the TV news anchor with a respectable yet grand gesture.

Nafees' tweet received thousands of likes as she became one of the millions of people that were shaken to the core by the devastating news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

• “چاہتی ہوں میرےبیٹےکاجنازہ پھولوں سےلداہو” - ارشدشریف کی والدہ کی اپیل کےبعدشہریوں نے انکےگھرکےباہرپھولوں کےڈھیرلگادیئے ???????? #ArshadSharifShaheed pic.twitter.com/er1uALNQH6 — Mariyam Nafees Amaan (@MariyamNafeees) October 27, 2022

On the work front, Nafees was recently seen in Meray Mohsin, Mohabbat Na Kariyo, Munafiq, Jhooti Fitrat and Ishq Jalebi while Aik Gunah Aur Sahi is in the pipeline.

Arshad Sharif laid to rest amid tears and ... 01:32 PM | 27 Oct, 2022 ISLAMABAD – The funeral prayers of slain Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif were offered at Shah Faisal Mosque in ...

Amongst millions of people lamenting Sharif's untimely and mysterious death is Pakistani musician and actor Haroon Shahid who bid farewell to the deceased.

The Meray Dost Meray Yaar actor took to Twitter to express his condolences. Shahid tweeted, "It's Zuhar time! Khuda Hafiz Arshad Sharif. Would love to see some visuals from the funeral and how grand a farewell the people of Islamabad have given him."

It's Zuhar time! Khuda Hafiz Arshad Sharif. ????????❤️Would love to see some visuals from the funeral and how grand a farewell the people of Islamabad have given him.

— Haroon Shahid (@Haroon_5hahid) October 27, 2022

On the work front, Shahid was recently seen in Aakhir Kab Tak, Amanat, Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, Tasveer, Fasiq, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, Inaam e Mohabbat and Tinkay Ka Sahara to name a few.