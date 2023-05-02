Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali to share screen in upcoming drama

Ayeza Khan is widely regarded as the most prominent and successful actress in the Pakistani drama industry, with a massive following on social media.

Aside from her already impressive line-up of projects, which includes her recent role as Tara in Hum TV's Chand Tara, she has also signed on for Hamza Ali Abbasi's upcoming project, much to the delight of her fans.

In an exciting turn of events, Ayeza will also be starring alongside the much-talked-about and highly sought-after actor, Wahaj Ali, in a new drama series titled Mein, produced by Big Bang Productions. With his recent successes in Tere Bin and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, his star is on the rise, and fans are eagerly anticipating this new collaboration.

Khan and Ali will be seen together in the upcoming drama titled Mein, which is being produced by Big Bang Productions. The drama is written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah and will be directed by Badar Mehmood.

The stars hinted at their collaboration through their Instagram stories and left their fans eager.

On the work front, Ayeza Khan was recently seen in Thora Sa Haq, Mehar Posh, Chupke Chupke, Laapata, and Chaudhry and Sons. Meanwhile, Ali was also seen in Bikhray Moti, Ghisi Piti Mohabbat, Ishq Jalebi, Fitoor, Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi, Jo Bichar Gaye, and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha. He is also set to star in a web series opposite Sajal Aly and a short film with Mehwish Hayat.