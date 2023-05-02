Search

Lifestyle

Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali to share screen in upcoming drama

Maheen Khawaja 08:10 PM | 2 May, 2023
Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali to share screen in upcoming drama
Source: Instagram

Ayeza Khan is widely regarded as the most prominent and successful actress in the Pakistani drama industry, with a massive following on social media. 

Aside from her already impressive line-up of projects, which includes her recent role as Tara in Hum TV's Chand Tara, she has also signed on for Hamza Ali Abbasi's upcoming project, much to the delight of her fans.

In an exciting turn of events, Ayeza will also be starring alongside the much-talked-about and highly sought-after actor, Wahaj Ali, in a new drama series titled Mein, produced by Big Bang Productions. With his recent successes in Tere Bin and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, his star is on the rise, and fans are eagerly anticipating this new collaboration.

Khan and Ali will be seen together in the upcoming drama titled Mein, which is being produced by Big Bang Productions. The drama is written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah and will be directed by Badar Mehmood. 

The stars hinted at their collaboration through their Instagram stories and left their fans eager.

On the work front, Ayeza Khan was recently seen in Thora Sa Haq, Mehar Posh, Chupke Chupke, Laapata, and Chaudhry and Sons. Meanwhile, Ali was also seen in Bikhray Moti, Ghisi Piti Mohabbat, Ishq Jalebi, Fitoor, Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi, Jo Bichar Gaye, and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha. He is also set to star in a web series opposite Sajal Aly and a short film with Mehwish Hayat.

Ayeza Khan under fire for posting a dance video in Ramadan

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Salman Khan dismisses dating rumours with Shehnaaz Gill

07:26 PM | 2 May, 2023

Here's everything you need to know about Neelam Muneer and Imran Abbas' upcoming drama

10:31 PM | 1 May, 2023

Has Ali Zafar jumped into politics?

09:50 PM | 1 May, 2023

What's 'cooking' between Alizeh Shah and Hashaam Khan?

08:25 PM | 1 May, 2023

Which actress did Salman Khan almost marry?

09:39 PM | 30 Apr, 2023

Zhalay Sarhadi gets candid about her miscarriages and women's fertility issues

07:03 PM | 30 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali to share screen in upcoming drama

08:10 PM | 2 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – May 2, 2023 

08:04 AM | 2 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 2, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 02, 2023 (day).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.5 289.65
Euro EUR 316.5 319.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.5
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.93 762.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.95 42.35
Danish Krone DKK 41.72 42.13
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.16 36.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.11 936.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.61 64.21
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.05 176.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.65 26.96
Omani Riyal OMR 738.17 746.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.53 27.82
Swiss Franc CHF 316.93 319.43
Thai Bhat THB 8.32 8.47

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 2, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,000 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,480.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Karachi PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Islamabad PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Peshawar PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Quetta PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Sialkot PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Attock PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Gujranwala PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Jehlum PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Multan PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Bahawalpur PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Gujrat PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Nawabshah PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Chakwal PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Hyderabad PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Nowshehra PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Sargodha PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Faisalabad PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Mirpur PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: