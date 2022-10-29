Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in gun battle with terrorists in DI Khan
Share
RAWALPINDI – Two soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in general area Darazinda of Dera Ismail Khan district.
According to ISPR, Naik Sajid Hussain aged 33 years, resident of Khushab and Sepoy Muhammad Israr aged 26 years, resident of Attock embraced martyrdom during clash with terrorist.
The Pak Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and are carrying out sanitization of the area to eliminate any terrorists there.
In early October, two Pakistani soldiers were martyred after terrorists targeted a military convoy in general area Hassan Khel, Peshawar district.
The troops initiated a prompt response, effectively engaged and killed three terrorists. Weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists.
The killed terrorists had been actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, the military’s media wing said.
- NZvSL: Phillips, Boult power New Zealand to beat Sri Lanka in T20 ...05:36 PM | 29 Oct, 2022
-
- Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in gun battle with terrorists in ...05:10 PM | 29 Oct, 2022
-
-
-
- Syra Yousaf and daughter Nooreh slay the Halloween look04:12 PM | 29 Oct, 2022
- 'Fighter' - Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film gets a new ...03:51 PM | 29 Oct, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022