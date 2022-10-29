Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in gun battle with terrorists in DI Khan

RAWALPINDI – Two soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in general area Darazinda of Dera Ismail Khan district.

According to ISPR, Naik Sajid Hussain aged 33 years, resident of Khushab and Sepoy Muhammad Israr aged 26 years, resident of Attock embraced martyrdom during clash with terrorist.

The Pak Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and are carrying out sanitization of the area to eliminate any terrorists there.

In early October, two Pakistani soldiers were martyred after terrorists targeted a military convoy in general area Hassan Khel, Peshawar district.

The troops initiated a prompt response, effectively engaged and killed three terrorists. Weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists had been actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, the military’s media wing said.