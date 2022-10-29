NZvSL: Phillips, Boult power New Zealand to beat Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup encounter

NZvSL: Phillips, Boult power New Zealand to beat Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup encounter
SYDNEY – Glenn Phillips made a brilliant century while Trent Boult scalped four wickets as New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 65 runs in their Group 1 encounter at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

The victory in Group 1 sees New Zealand sit at the top of the table in Group 1 with 5 points in three games. The victory also sees them edge one step closer to sealing a place in the semi-finals. Sri Lanka meanwhile stay on two points from three matches. The victory was also New Zealand's biggest against Sri Lanka in terms of runs in T20Is.

Chasing 168, Sri Lanka's innings never got going as they failed to counter the clever bowling from Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

Southee scalped one wicket in the first over, with Boult scalping two in the second as Sri Lanka were reduced to 6/3. As the battling lineup failed to perform, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 102.

Opting to bat first, New Zealand were in trouble in the Powerplay, as Sri Lanka removed three batters –  Finn Allen, Devon Conway and Kane Williamson on 15/3.

A partnership of 84 was then built up between Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell, getting New Zealand out of trouble.

Squads

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

