06:20 PM | 29 Oct, 2022
Pakistan PM Shehbaz felicitates President Erdogan on Republic Day of Turkiye
Source: @trpresidency (Twitter)
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the 99th Republic Day of Turkiye.

In a tweet on Saturday, the premier said that the heroic struggle of Turkish people for independence under the leadership of Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk holds a prominent place in the annals of history.

Shehbaz Sharif said Turkiye's impressive economic strides under President Erdogan are acknowledged by the world.

He said that Pakistan seeks to deepen its multifaceted ties with Turkiye by further exploring the vast untapped potential in trade, commerce and industry.

Meanwhile, a ceremony was held in connection with Republic Day of Turkiye in Lahore on Saturday.

Addressing the ceremony, Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman said brotherly countries Pakistan and Turkey enjoy exemplary fraternal relations based on common faith, culture, values, civilization and historical linkages, mutual trust and support.

