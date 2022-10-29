'Tich Button' gets a new release date amidst controversies

The makers of the upcoming film Tich Button have decided to push the release date.

The film which was previously set to release on November 11 will now be released in cinemas on November 25.

The news of the film's release date comes after multiple controversies, be it Sonya Hussayn filing a law-suit against producer Urwa Hocane or Feroze Khan getting called out by the internet because of alleged abuse on ex-wife Aliza Shah.

An official statement has been released by ARY films which read, "The release date of our upcoming film, Tich Button, has been moved and the film will now be released in cinemas on November 25."

Feroze has been accused of allegedly abusing his wife of four years, Aliza Sultan. The actor has since 'vehemently' denied the said accusations. 'I, Feroze Khan, vehemently deny any and all baseless, malicious and untruthful allegations which have been levelled against me and are circulating on the social media rumour mill," he shared in an Instagram story.

In other news, Sonya had sent a legal notice to the producer of the film, Urwa, claiming the former was not paid her contractual dues as committed.

Tich Button marks Urwa Hocane's debut as a producer, previously witnessed delays due to the COVID pandemic. It features A-list actors like Feroze Khan, Farhan Saeed, Iman Aly and Sonya Hussyn in key roles.