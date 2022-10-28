T20 World Cup – Rain ruins Friday’s double header
T20 World Cup – Rain ruins Friday's double header
MELBOURNE – The two matches of the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground today (Friday) were called off after persistant rain.

Both matches were from the Group 1 as Ireland were to taken on Afghanistan and England were to clash with hosts Australia in Friday’s double header.

However, Melbourne's fickle weather has won out on Friday as both marches were officially abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The Afghanistan vs Ireland was called off just after 4:30pm (local time), giving one-point apiece to both team and keeping them in contention for a semi-final berth.

Ireland move up to second place on the Group 1 standings with three points through three games, while Afghanistan remain sixth with two Super 12 matches remaining.

The play between Australia and England was to start at 7pm local time but it was called off due to downpour.

The two teams share points, which has massive implications for Group 1. New Zealand stay on top with 3 points, courtesy of a better net run rate. They are followed by England (3 points), Ireland (3 points), Australia (3 points), Sri Lanka (2 points) and Afghanistan (2 points).

New Zealand and Sri Lanka will face off tomorrow at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with the winners having a chance to cement their top position in Group 1.

