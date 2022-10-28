Mira Sethi meets Aliza Sultan's family following domestic violence scandal

After the unfortunate incident involving Feroze Khan and his ex-wife Aliza Sultan entangled in domestic violence charges, Pakistani media and celebrities have come forward to show support for Sultan and condemned Khan's scathing actions.

Among the many industry peers of the Khaani actor, Mira Sethi also announced her take on the matter. The Silvatein famed actress took to Twitter to share how she met with Sultan's family and warned netizens of the severity of such a sensitive issue.

The Mohabat Subh Ka Sitara Hai actress went out of her way to side with the alleged victim, Alizeh Sultan, and went to meet the family members through the ordeal. Sethi's tweet shed limelight on Sultan's family members' current state of shock.

Sethi's tweet read, "I met Aliza Sultan and her family. The allegations are very serious, and people should take them seriously. Her father: “Mujhe iss baat ki hairat hai ke uss ne itni body banaai gym mein. Laikin kis leye? Meri beti ko maarne ke leye?”

For those unversed, the rumour mill churned out that Khan and Sultan parted ways before the ex-couple confirmed it; however, Sultan brought her emergency room and MLO reports to light hinting at what ended the marriage.

As soon as the gut-wrenching images of Sultan's bruises went viral, Lollywood came forward to back Sultan, and demand a thorough investigation.

Khan is currently under public scrutiny although he vehemently denied all the “baseless, malicious and untruthful allegations” and assured a transparent investigation.

On the work front, Sethi was recently seen in Paristan, Chupke Chupke, Yeh Dil Mera, and Dil Banjaara to name a few.