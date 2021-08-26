Junaid Safdar leaves everyone awestruck with recitation of Sufiana kalam

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar keeps on mesmerizing everyone with his melodious voice.

The internet was left enthralled by his tuneful voice for the first time when a video started making rounds where Junaid Safdar captivated the audience with his voice during his Nikkah ceremony.

Crooning the Bollywood hit song “Kya Hua Tera Waada” from the film “Hum Kisi Se Kam Nahi”, the handsome groom won hearts.

Now, another throwback video of Junaid has swept social media where he can be spotted reciting a Sufiana Kalam in his soulful voice at an event.

Surely, Junaid has surely impressed the audience with his vocal talent. Regardless of political affiliations, Maryam's son has earned the applause of masses who have momentarily set aside their disagreements.

Moreover, his singing skills garnered the praise of celebrities and netizens alike, who expressed their surprise at the revelation that Junaid can carry a tune so flawlessly.

Earlier, the highly-anticipated Nikkah ceremony of Junaid Safdar was held in London on Sunday. He tied the knot with Ayesha Saif Khan at The Lanesborough.