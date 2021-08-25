Photo of Maryam Nawaz dressed up for son’s wedding goes viral

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar tied the knot with Ayesha Saif Khan, daughter of former NAB chairman Saifur Rehman, who is currently living in exile in Doha, Qatar. The ceremony took place at the Lanesborough Hotel in London.

Recently a picture goes viral on social media from Junaid Safdar‘s wedding in which Maryam Nawaz can be seen all dressed up for her son’s wedding even though she couldn’t attend it in person.

In the photo, Junaid Safdar can be seen talking with her mother on a video call.

As Junaid’s parents, Maryam Nawaz and Safdar Awan, could not make it to London to attend their son’s wedding ceremony due to the corruption cases they were facing in Pakistan, his grandfather Nawaz Sharif attended the ceremony and filled the gap.

Maryam and Safdar attended the ceremony through video link. However, Maryam posted some pictures from the event with best wishes for the couple.

اللّہ ہمیشہ خوش اور آباد رکھے ♥️🤲🏼 pic.twitter.com/AJTUzxl2xQ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 22, 2021

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz revealed she would not seek permission from the government to travel abroad on this auspicious occasion. PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz was placed on the ECL along with her father in 2018 following their conviction in the Avenfield case.

I was in jail when my beloved mother passed away and now I won’t be able to share my son’s happiness, but, I will NOT make any request to this government for travel abroad. I leave the matter to Almighty Allah. https://t.co/hNXBSpa7yB — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 11, 2021