Photo of Maryam Nawaz dressed up for son’s wedding goes viral
Web Desk
05:23 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
Photo of Maryam Nawaz dressed up for son’s wedding goes viral
Share

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar tied the knot with Ayesha Saif Khan, daughter of former NAB chairman Saifur Rehman, who is currently living in exile in Doha, Qatar. The ceremony took place at the Lanesborough Hotel in London.

Recently a picture goes viral on social media from Junaid Safdar‘s wedding in which Maryam Nawaz can be seen all dressed up for her son’s wedding even though she couldn’t attend it in person.

In the photo, Junaid Safdar can be seen talking with her mother on a video call.

As Junaid’s parents, Maryam Nawaz and Safdar Awan, could not make it to London to attend their son’s wedding ceremony due to the corruption cases they were facing in Pakistan, his grandfather Nawaz Sharif attended the ceremony and filled the gap.

Maryam and Safdar attended the ceremony through video link. However, Maryam posted some pictures from the event with best wishes for the couple.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz revealed she would not seek permission from the government to travel abroad on this auspicious occasion. PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz was placed on the ECL along with her father in 2018 following their conviction in the Avenfield case.

Junaid Safdar stuns everyone with singing skills ... 02:52 PM | 25 Aug, 2021

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar has stunned everyone with his melodious voice at his ...

More From This Category
Sadaf Kanwal wishes Shahroz Sabzwari on his ...
05:02 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
Feroze Khan aims to fight top boxers in the world
04:02 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
Junaid Safdar stuns everyone with singing skills ...
02:52 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
Shaheen Afridi, Fawad Alam jump to career-best ...
03:04 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
Russian actress Alexandra Djavi found dead in ...
03:26 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
Rawalpindi woman booked for 'strangling' infant ...
01:49 PM | 25 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sadaf Kanwal wishes Shahroz Sabzwari on his birthday with an adorable video
05:02 PM | 25 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr