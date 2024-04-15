Fee update for new arms license in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan citizens are required to obtain a license from the Ministry of Interior for possessing weapons of non-prohibited and prohibited bores.

The ministry issues a permit after verifying the documents submitted by the applicant to get the arms license. You are required to meet the following conditions before applying for the new arms license:

Valid CNIC or NICOP

Age 25 years

Not considered unsu8itable by the local police

Neither a proscribed person nor is a member of a proscribed organization or suspected to be involved in any anti-state activity

Not physically, mentally or psychologically infirm to carry a weapon

Procedure of Issuance of Arms license

Following is the step-by-stop process to obtain the arms license:

Seeking Approval from Ministry of Interior

Issuance of approval letter

Uploading the approval on NADRA system through online process by Ministry of Interior.

Biometric of Licensee within prescribed period and issuance of Demand Notice (both by NADRA)

Purchase of Weapon from Authorized dealer and entry thereof on demand notice

Entry of Demand Note in respective DC Office

Submission of Demand Note in NADRA for issuance of Licence

Documents required for issuance of New Arms License

Application (Hand Written or Typed) addressed to Section Officer (Arms), M/O Interior.

Photocopy of CNIC (attested)

Police Clearance Certificate

Affidavit (Attested from Notri public)

Filer Documents (if any)

Fee Structure for New Arms License

The fee for new arm license comprises government fee and Nadra fee. The total fee for prohibited license stands at Rs28,000 (25,000 govt fee and Rs3,000 Nadra Fee).

The government fee for non-prohibited license stands at Rs12,500 while the Nadra fee is Rs1,500, making it Rs1,400 total fee.

In case of Filer fulfilling the prescribed tax ceiling (100,000/- for PB and 50,000/- for NPB) for each category of arms license shall be reduced to one-half.