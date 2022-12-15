Ali Zafar showcases killer dance moves at a recent wedding

Pakistani talent powerhouse Ali Zafar surely knows how to bring life to any event, whether from his songs or his happy-go-lucky nature.

He was recently spotted at a wedding shaking the leg on his song Madhubala from the Bollywood film Mere Brother Ki Dulhan with some of the famous artists of our fashion industry.

In the aforementioned video, the Chaano singer is looking dapper in a black outfit showing his quirky moves with close friends.

Ali Zafar is a Pakistani singer-songwriter, model, actor, producer, screenwriter, and artist. He started on Pakistani television before becoming a popular musician and singer and later established his career in Bollywood as an actor.

On the work front, Ali Zafar's recent works include Dil Karey, Hum Tum, and Mere Dildar Sanam. The singer has his upcoming album Husn yet to be released.