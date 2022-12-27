Saboor Aly announces her new project

From the up-and-coming new breed of young actresses slowly making their mark in the dramatic industry, Saboor Aly is definitely becoming the new sweetheart of Pakistani drama screens.

The Naqab Zan actress deserves acknowledgment and appreciation for her performance. With many works in her kitty, Saboor makes for a promising addition and she is stopping no time soon.

Taking to Instagram, the Mushkil star revealed that she is all set to star in a new big project which is produced by IDream entertainment. The drama will go on-air on ARY.

'Super excited and chuffed to be part of an idream special project coming soon to ARY and yes this one is big! @idream_entertainment production, only on @arydigital.tv', captioned Saboor.

Saboor rose to fame with Mehmoodabad ki Malkain and appeared in other famous serials including Parizaad, Fitrat, Gul o Gulzar, and Bay Qasoor.