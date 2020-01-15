Billie Eilish will record the title track to the next James Bond film
Share
It’s official, American singer Billie Eilish is recording the theme for James Bond pic No Time To Die.
On Tuesday, MGM and Universal Pictures International announced that Billie Eilish will write and record the theme song for the upcoming 25th James Bond film.
The #NoTimeToDie title song will be performed by @billieeilish. Billie has written the song with her brother @finneas and is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song. pic.twitter.com/Qd5cYIRlmg— James Bond (@007) January 14, 2020
The US singer, who turned 18 last month, is the youngest artist in history to write and record a theme for the franchise.
"It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock," Eilish said, according to the Bond Twitter account.
The song may also set Eilish up for her first Academy Award. The last two theme songs, Sam Smith's title song for "Spectre" and Adele's "Skyfall," both won an Oscar.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Russian PM Medvedev, govt resign after President Putin proposes ...06:59 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
- SC gives three months to govt for legislation on NAB' plea bargain law06:20 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
- Panasonic’s CES 2020 showcase highlights future of mobility, ...05:00 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
- 'Railway passengers increase up to 10 million'04:28 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
- World Jr. gold medalist Abbas enters into 2nd round in All Pakistan ...04:23 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
- Billie Eilish will record the title track to the next James Bond film02:49 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
- Bushra Ansari opens up about her divorce for the first time02:37 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
-
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019