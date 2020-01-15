Netflix just renewed 'You' for season 3 and we can't keep calm

Sheherbano Syed
03:16 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
Netflix just renewed 'You' for season 3 and we can't keep calm
Share

Welcome back, you. 

In a surprise to no one, Netflix has officially ordered You Season 3. The third season of the hit drama series is expected to air sometime in 2021 and will consist of 10 episodes.

Based on the books YOU and Hidden Bodies, from author Caroline Kepnes, YOU follows creepily romantic Joe Goldberg as he figures out just how far he’ll go for love.

By season two, Joe has moved to Los Angeles, where he uses the name Will Bettelheim and falls for a new woman, Love Quinn, played by Victoria Pedretti.

In the end, Joe shifts to a home in the suburbs with a heavily pregnant Love, the third season is set up when Joe heavily hints his new muse will be his next-door neighbour.

Co-creators Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti are returning as executive producers for season 3. Stars Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti also are confirmed to reprise their roles. New additions to the cast will be announced later.

You is currently streaming globally on Netflix.

We simply can't wait for the third season, can you?

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Netflix just renewed 'You' for season 3 and we ...
03:16 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
Billie Eilish will record the title track to the ...
02:49 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
Bushra Ansari opens up about her divorce for the ...
02:37 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
Exercise makes you happier than having money
02:22 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
'Meray Paas Tum Ho' final episode to be screened ...
02:22 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
Ayeza Khan turns 29, Happy Birthday to the queen ...
02:06 PM | 15 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Netflix just renewed 'You' for season 3 and we can't keep calm
03:16 PM | 15 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr