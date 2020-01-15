Netflix just renewed 'You' for season 3 and we can't keep calm
Share
Welcome back, you.
In a surprise to no one, Netflix has officially ordered You Season 3. The third season of the hit drama series is expected to air sometime in 2021 and will consist of 10 episodes.
james is us knowing about S3 and you're all Love pic.twitter.com/iQfmNMRW75— YOU (@YouNetflix) January 14, 2020
Based on the books YOU and Hidden Bodies, from author Caroline Kepnes, YOU follows creepily romantic Joe Goldberg as he figures out just how far he’ll go for love.
By season two, Joe has moved to Los Angeles, where he uses the name Will Bettelheim and falls for a new woman, Love Quinn, played by Victoria Pedretti.
In the end, Joe shifts to a home in the suburbs with a heavily pregnant Love, the third season is set up when Joe heavily hints his new muse will be his next-door neighbour.
Co-creators Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti are returning as executive producers for season 3. Stars Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti also are confirmed to reprise their roles. New additions to the cast will be announced later.
You is currently streaming globally on Netflix.
We simply can't wait for the third season, can you?
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Dmitry Medvedev steps down as Russia's prime minister: reports06:59 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
- SC gives three months to govt for legislation on NAB' plea bargain law06:20 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
- Panasonic’s CES 2020 showcase highlights future of mobility, ...05:00 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
- 'Railway passengers increase up to 10 million'04:28 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
- World Jr. gold medalist Abbas enters into 2nd round in All Pakistan ...04:23 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
- Billie Eilish will record the title track to the next James Bond film02:49 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
- Bushra Ansari opens up about her divorce for the first time02:37 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
-
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019