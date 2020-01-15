Netflix just renewed 'You' for season 3 and we can't keep calm

Welcome back, you.

In a surprise to no one, Netflix has officially ordered You Season 3. The third season of the hit drama series is expected to air sometime in 2021 and will consist of 10 episodes.

james is us knowing about S3 and you're all Love pic.twitter.com/iQfmNMRW75 — YOU (@YouNetflix) January 14, 2020

Based on the books YOU and Hidden Bodies, from author Caroline Kepnes, YOU follows creepily romantic Joe Goldberg as he figures out just how far he’ll go for love.

By season two, Joe has moved to Los Angeles, where he uses the name Will Bettelheim and falls for a new woman, Love Quinn, played by Victoria Pedretti.

In the end, Joe shifts to a home in the suburbs with a heavily pregnant Love, the third season is set up when Joe heavily hints his new muse will be his next-door neighbour.

Co-creators Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti are returning as executive producers for season 3. Stars Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti also are confirmed to reprise their roles. New additions to the cast will be announced later.

You is currently streaming globally on Netflix.

We simply can't wait for the third season, can you?

