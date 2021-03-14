Twitter remains divided on UoL couple's expulsion over a public proposal
Web Desk
05:04 PM | 14 Mar, 2021
The University of Lahore (UOL) administration has expelled the couple whose public proposal recently went viral and the internet is divided whether expulsion was the right decision or not.

Netizens have gone livid over the University's strong action against the proposing couple, calling the decision too extreme.

The viral video that spread like wildfire was of two students embracing each other after the girl went down on a knee and proposed her beau with the crowd cheering them. After presenting a bouquet of roses to the boy, the two lean into a hug and the clip ends.

Sparking a debate amongst the masses, where one side highly discourages such proposals, deeming the proposal disgraceful.

Others believe that everything is fair in love and war and find the public display of affection empowering and are of the thought that there are a lot of other issues for the university to be concerned with, such as harassment.

PPP leader and the party's MPA from Sindh, Sharmila Farooqi on Sunday threw her weight behind the students by praising the act.

"Powerful! Expressive! Full of hope & love! More power to the youth!" tweeted Sharmila.

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari called it ridiculous.

Some users have valid arguments that people involved in issues like these get punished yet the ones involved in heinous crimes get away easily

A minority is busy making memes and find the fiasco hilarious Some feel bad for the couple who paid a heavy price.

