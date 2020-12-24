‘Was born free…’ Naked man caught roaming Karachi roads
Web Desk
11:42 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
‘Was born free…’ Naked man caught roaming Karachi roads
Share

KARACHI – A man has been detained in the capital city of Sindh for roaming naked on roads in the name of "freedom".

In a video going viral on social media, the man can be seen riding a motorbike all naked on a road in Karachi while other motorists try to stop him. He was later arrested by the police.

In another video, he can be seen introducing himself as Salman, son of Abdul Rehman, while in custody. The young man, who does not appear to be an insane person, can be heard saying “Azad paida huwe hain, azad ghoom raha hoon” (I was born free, [this is why] I am roaming ‘freely’).

The resident of Nazimabad’s Paposh Nagar, said he previously worked for FoodPanda.

It is still unknown why the father of two  was roaming all naked, braving the chilly winter.

Section 294 of the PPC states: “Whoever, to the annoyance of others; a) does any obscene act in any public place, or b) sings, recites or utters any obscene songs, ballad or words, in or near any public place, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three months, or with fine, or with both”.

More From This Category
Pakistan calls int’l community over illegal ...
03:05 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
EU declines temporary flying permission to PIA ...
02:25 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
LHC tells FIA to file a case against Google over ...
01:50 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
Seven die, several injured as passenger van ...
01:20 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
AWP GB chief Baba Jan ties the knot in GB’s ...
12:51 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
Sindh govt approaches FIA to investigate ‘fake ...
12:08 PM | 28 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Gigi Hadid sends love to Pakistani artist Misha Japanwala after collaboration
04:33 PM | 28 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr