PM Imran’s GB visit postponed due to bad weather
Web Desk
12:40 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
PM Imran’s GB visit postponed due to bad weather
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan’s day-long visit to Gilgit-Baltistan has been postponed due to bad weather.

Earlier, the premier was expected to arrive in Gilgit Baltistan for a historic development package for the province. He was also likely to address the region.

The development package includes clean energy, transport, communication, health, infrastructure, water supply, sanitation, and tourism sector schemes for the GB region.

In March, the incumbent PTI government had approved a historic development package for Gilgit Baltistan.

PM Imran approves ‘historic’ development ... 08:49 PM | 30 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday fulfilled his promise made in November last year by approving a ...

Earlier in 2020, Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly had demanded an interim province status for the region.

Gilgit Baltistan Assembly adopts resolution ... 12:32 PM | 9 Mar, 2021

GILGIT – Gilgit Baltistan Regional legislature on Tuesday passed a resolution for an appropriate representation ...

More From This Category
WATCH – Misbah ul Haq's wife shares mid-air ...
02:02 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
Lahore: CTD foils major terror bid on Easter ...
01:27 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
Five suspects arrested for killing ATC judge, ...
11:52 AM | 5 Apr, 2021
Petition filed in SHC to ban 5G over health ...
11:28 AM | 5 Apr, 2021
WATCH – Dadu cop beats up labourer for not ...
11:04 AM | 5 Apr, 2021
Pakistan reports 4,323 new COVID19 infections, 43 ...
08:56 AM | 5 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab and Chaudhry Zulqarnain tie the knot
02:57 PM | 5 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr