PM Imran’s GB visit postponed due to bad weather
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan’s day-long visit to Gilgit-Baltistan has been postponed due to bad weather.
Earlier, the premier was expected to arrive in Gilgit Baltistan for a historic development package for the province. He was also likely to address the region.
The development package includes clean energy, transport, communication, health, infrastructure, water supply, sanitation, and tourism sector schemes for the GB region.
In March, the incumbent PTI government had approved a historic development package for Gilgit Baltistan.
Earlier in 2020, Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly had demanded an interim province status for the region.
