Gilgit Baltistan Assembly adopts resolution seeking interim province status, NA representation
GILGIT – Gilgit Baltistan Regional legislature on Tuesday passed a resolution for an appropriate representation for the region in National Assembly, Senate, and other federal institutions.
The assembly also demanded an interim province status for the Gilgit Baltistan region and amendments in Pakistan’s constitution.
Gilgit-Baltistan CM Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan presented the resolution in the assembly. He also expressed gratitude to the opposition for their support in passing the resolution.
(1/2)
Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly unanimously passed a historic resolution demanding provision of constitutional rights to the region. I myself presented the resolution in the assembly. I am thankful to the opposition leader for their support.. pic.twitter.com/xOoWAXqMWs— Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan (@AbdulKhalidPTI) March 9, 2021
The resolution also vows that the people of Gilgit Baltistan would continue their moral as well as political support for the freedom struggle of the people of Kashmir.
New Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly members take oath ... 08:00 AM | 25 Nov, 2020
ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan has notified official results of elections of Gilgit Baltistan ...
