Gilgit Baltistan Assembly adopts resolution seeking interim province status, NA representation
12:32 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
Gilgit Baltistan Assembly adopts resolution seeking interim province status, NA representation
GILGIT – Gilgit Baltistan Regional legislature on Tuesday passed a resolution for an appropriate representation for the region in National Assembly, Senate, and other federal institutions.

The assembly also demanded an interim province status for the Gilgit Baltistan region and amendments in Pakistan’s constitution.

Gilgit-Baltistan CM Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan presented the resolution in the assembly. He also expressed gratitude to the opposition for their support in passing the resolution.

The resolution also vows that the people of Gilgit Baltistan would continue their moral as well as political support for the freedom struggle of the people of Kashmir.

