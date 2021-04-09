Saba Qamar's ex Azeem Khan takes a dig at Yasir Hussain

Azeem Khan and Saba Qamar's much-publicized breakup is all history now but it seems like now the social media influencer might be hinting towards his personal differences with Yasir Hussain.

Shortly after Qamar called it quits with Khan, the social media was left into a frenzy after accepting that the relationship has ended officially.

Indicating towards a possible tiff, Azeem turned to his Instagram handle and penned a caption that was pointing towards a wrangle with the talented writer-actor Yasir Hussain.

“Daari mouch rakhne se waqqi koi mard nahi banta, per yakeen manein, har guzartiwi cheez mai ungli karna bhi mardana adat nahi hai [Having a beard and mustache doesn’t make anyone a man. But trust me, to poke every everyone is also not a masculine habit].”

“Kabhi bahar wale Ertugrul mai maslay, kabhi bahar walon kai Pakistan mai ake kaam se maslay [Sometimes there’s an issue with Ertugrul, sometimes there’s an issue with foreigners coming to Pakistan and work here],” said Khan in a clear reference to Hussain.

“On a lighter note, I respect the people who supported without discrimination. However, a handful probably should enroll themselves in ethical classes to learn a thing or two on how to behave in society, or we might have to send them back to school to learn basic ETHICS.”

Despite the fact that Khan had added to not explicitly name anyone, the comments below gave away Yasir's name.

On the other hand, Hussain posted a picture of his wife Iqra Aziz and her mother, proudly showing his wife's latest achievement.

"My Beautiful wife @iiqraaziz with her proud Mother Asiya aziz (Pakistan’s first female careem driver) sitting in her daughter’s new car MASHALLAH . powerful aurton k chehry pe alag hi Glow hota hai. Apni maon behno betiyon aur BV ko rokny waly insecure hoty hain , mard nahi ."

Share your thoughts on this 'controversy in the making' in the comments below!