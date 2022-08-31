Saba Faisal wins hearts with new video from Turkey vacation

Saba Faisal is one of the most bankable female stars in Pakistan. Undeniably a force to be reckoned with, Saba has been ruling the television screen and has proved that she is a performer at heart.

Nowadays, the Zara Yaad Kar actress is been having the time of her life as jetted off to Turkey. Documenting the precious moments, her Instagram handle is full of beautiful videos and pictures.

On the work front, Saba Faisal was last seen in the blockbuster film London Nahi Jaunga co-starring Mehwish Hayat, Humayun Saeed and Kubra Khan in lead roles.