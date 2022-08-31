Saba Faisal wins hearts with new video from Turkey vacation
Share
Saba Faisal is one of the most bankable female stars in Pakistan. Undeniably a force to be reckoned with, Saba has been ruling the television screen and has proved that she is a performer at heart.
Nowadays, the Zara Yaad Kar actress is been having the time of her life as jetted off to Turkey. Documenting the precious moments, her Instagram handle is full of beautiful videos and pictures.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Saba Faisal was last seen in the blockbuster film London Nahi Jaunga co-starring Mehwish Hayat, Humayun Saeed and Kubra Khan in lead roles.
Veteran actress Saba Faisal gets candid about her ... 07:24 PM | 6 Aug, 2022
Veteran actress Saba Faisal's candid confessions have come as a breath of fresh air. Speaking on a chat show recently, ...
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Saba Faisal wins hearts with new video from Turkey vacation09:57 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
- Indian digital creator Zohra Jamal joins flood relief efforts for ...09:33 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
- INS Vikrant: India set to commission first homemade aircraft carrier09:12 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
-
- Khalilur Rehman Qamar makes shocking revelations about Mehwish Hayat ...08:31 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
-
-
- TikToker Dolly's new swimming pool photos set internet on fire06:14 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022