Norway announces $2.5 million for Pakistani flood victims

ISLAMABAD/OSLO – Norway becomes the latest nation to pledge aid for victims of the Pakistan flood disaster as massive flooding caused by record monsoon rains wreak havoc across the country.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway Anniken Huitfeldt on Wednesday said the Scandinavian nation is providing NOK 25 million following the catastrophic flooding in the South Asian nation for emergency relief and food security efforts to help those affected in this acute phase of the crisis.

Ms. Huitfeldt said the Pakistani people are contending with an unprecedented climate disaster while she stressed on concerted effort to achieve an effective humanitarian response.

Thank you🇳🇴 for NOK 25 million contribution to support the emergency relief work & food security in flood affected areas of 🇵🇰. @ForeignOfficePk @PkPublicDiplo @NorwayMFA @AHuitfeldt pic.twitter.com/sEL7ttKchg — Pakistan Embassy Norway (@PakinNorway) August 31, 2022

The statement also reads that Oslo is channeling around NOK 3 million through the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), and will in addition provide NOK 7 million to Norwegian Church Aid and NOK 5 million to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Aid efforts ramped up across Pakistan as tens of millions of people were affected by massive flooding which killed nearly 1200 and leave one-third of the country inundated.

Severe impacts of the swamping have been seen in Balochistan, KP, and Sindh. Reports suggest that nearly 0.6 million homes and thousands of schools have been completely or partially destroyed.

United Nations is already working with Pakistan and international organisations to ensure a coordinated response.

Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif earlier requested help from the international community as the flooding comes at a time when the country faces one of its worst economic crises, narrowly avoiding a default with help of friendly nations and international lenders.