German parliament reforms immigration laws: Here's how it will help skilled workers

Web Desk 08:36 PM | 24 Jun, 2023
BERLIN - In a major reform that would transform the lives of millions, the German parliament has approved immigration reforms aimed at attracting skilled workers to the country.

Germany is suffering from an unprecedented labor shortage and the authorities have finally come up with a plan to plug the gap.

The legislation was initiated by the governing center-left coalition of the Social Democrats, the liberal Free Democrats and the Greens. When it was put to vote on Friday, it garnered 388 votes while 234 lawmakers voted against it and 31 abstained.

As far as the opposition is concerned, a conservative parliamentary bloc comprising the Christian Democratic Union and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, voted against the legislation, contending that it would ease entry for unskilled labourers; the far-right Alternative for Germany party also voted against it.

Andrea Lindholz of the CSU explained that lowering language requirements would mean encouraging more “low-skilled” workers to land in Germany. Norbert Kleinwächter of the AfD unleashed a scathing criticism and implied that the new law would turn Germany into a “junk country”.

The law includes a points-based system that lowers entry hurdles for work visa applicants according to their professional qualifications, age and language skills.

According to the draft legislation released by the government in March, the reforms could potentially increase the annual number of workers from non-EU countries by 60,000 on an annual basis.

The new law will come as a respite for skilled workers across the world as it offers three pathways to enter Germany, including the introduction of an "opportunity card" or 'Chancenkarte' for individuals without a job offer but with the potential to secure employment.

Three Pathways

The first path requires a professional or university degree recognised in Germany, and an employment contract while the second requires a minimum of two years of experience working in a relevant sector, and a degree or vocational training. Interestingly IT specialists with relevant job experience will receive EU Blue Cards even if they do not hold university degree.

The new "opportunity card" stands out as it is for individuals who do not have a job offer but have the potential to find work soon. As per the draft plan, the opportunity card follows a points-based system that gauges one on the basis of qualifications, German language skills, career experience, connections to Germany (relatives already living in the country), and age.

New rules are aimed at making it easier for workers to bring their families to the country besides attaining permanent residency status.

