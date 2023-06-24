German parliament reforms immigration laws: Here's how it will help skilled workers

BERLIN - In a major reform that would transform the lives of millions, the German parliament has approved immigration reforms aimed at attracting skilled workers to the country.
Germany is suffering from an unprecedented labor shortage and the authorities have finally come up with a plan to plug the gap.
The legislation was initiated by the governing center-left coalition of the Social Democrats, the liberal Free Democrats and the Greens. When it was put to vote on Friday, it garnered 388 votes while 234 lawmakers voted against it and 31 abstained.
As far as the opposition is concerned, a conservative parliamentary bloc comprising the Christian Democratic Union and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, voted against the legislation, contending that it would ease entry for unskilled labourers; the far-right Alternative for Germany party also voted against it.
Andrea Lindholz of the CSU explained that lowering language requirements would mean encouraging more “low-skilled” workers to land in Germany. Norbert Kleinwächter of the AfD unleashed a scathing criticism and implied that the new law would turn Germany into a “junk country”.
The law includes a points-based system that lowers entry hurdles for work visa applicants according to their professional qualifications, age and language skills.
According to the draft legislation released by the government in March, the reforms could potentially increase the annual number of workers from non-EU countries by 60,000 on an annual basis.
The new law will come as a respite for skilled workers across the world as it offers three pathways to enter Germany, including the introduction of an "opportunity card" or 'Chancenkarte' for individuals without a job offer but with the potential to secure employment.
Three Pathways
The first path requires a professional or university degree recognised in Germany, and an employment contract while the second requires a minimum of two years of experience working in a relevant sector, and a degree or vocational training. Interestingly IT specialists with relevant job experience will receive EU Blue Cards even if they do not hold university degree.
The new "opportunity card" stands out as it is for individuals who do not have a job offer but have the potential to find work soon. As per the draft plan, the opportunity card follows a points-based system that gauges one on the basis of qualifications, German language skills, career experience, connections to Germany (relatives already living in the country), and age.
New rules are aimed at making it easier for workers to bring their families to the country besides attaining permanent residency status.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 24, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|320
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|368
|371
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.27
|771.27
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.01
|40.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.24
|42.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.7
|37.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.42
|942.42
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.74
|179.74
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.86
|753.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.87
|323.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,600 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
