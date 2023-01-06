‘Har Koi Yaar Nahi’ – Ayesha Omar drops first teaser of her upcoming song

Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar is known for her unapologetic and lovable personality in the entertainment industry.

Now, the Bulblay star is exploring other talents and what would be better than covering a song that’s close to your heart?

Dropping hints on Instagram, Ayesha released the poster and first teaser of her upcoming song 'Har Koi Yaar Nahi' with Lenny Messy. Needless to say, the song promises a visual and audio treat.

"Just a sneak peek of what’s coming lovers! Presenting The Official Teaser of my baby ‘Har Koi Yaar Nahi’ , a song that’s coming from the core of being.❤️Releasing next Friday, Inshallah????@lennymasseyofficial@alex.shabaz," captioned the Yalghaar star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

"Hello my lovers. Ringing in 2023 with something so so close to my heart. This is for all of you. The first glimpse of my baby. My first song of the year. I’ve written it with so much honesty and love. More to come soon," she captioned another Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

Ayesha Omar was last seen in drama serial Habs, directed by Musaddiq Malik, which instantly gained fandom due to its cast that includes Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan.