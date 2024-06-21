PIA to operate 171 flights for Hajj pilgrims

Pakistan's national air carrier announced on Friday that it would bring back over 35,000 pilgrims from Saudi Arabia via 171 flights. This announcement came after transporting 325 devotees to Lahore this afternoon following their annual Hajj pilgrimage.

The post-Hajj flight operation was launched on Thursday, bringing back 1,200 pilgrims through seven flights to four different cities in Pakistan.

Authorities have announced the continuation of special flights to repatriate 70,000 pilgrims under the government Hajj scheme until July 21.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is among several aviation services facilitating the return of Pakistani pilgrims.

"PIA’s post-Hajj flight PK 764 from Jeddah to Lahore arrived this afternoon carrying 325 pilgrims," the airline said in a statement. "The pilgrims were adorned with garlands of flowers."

"PIA will bring back over 35,000 pilgrims from Saudi Arabia through 171 flights," it added. "Under the government Hajj scheme, approximately 19,500 pilgrims, under the private Hajj scheme about 14,900, and around 630 Hajj assistants will be brought back to Pakistan."

Pakistan’s national airline will operate post-Hajj flights to Peshawar, Islamabad, Sialkot, Lahore, Multan, and Karachi.

PIA also announced that pilgrims from Sukkur and Quetta would travel to their cities via Karachi.

The airline stated that it would conclude its post-Hajj flight operation on July 21.