Cancer medicine worth Rs 360 million 'stolen' from Karachi's Civil Hospital

Web Desk
09:25 PM | 21 Jun, 2024
Source: File photo

Cancer medicine worth Rs 360 million have allegedly been stolen from Civil Hospital, Karachi.

A case has been registered against several health department employees at the Eidgah Police Station for their alleged involvement in the medicines theft.

The Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital lodged a complaint, revealing that 76,000 cancer pills were stolen over the past 10 months. The theft is believed to involve two hospital employees, Niaz Khaskheli and Iqbal.

The missing medicines, which disappeared between February 17 and September 26, 2023, have raised serious concerns about internal oversight and security within the hospital.

The theft was uncovered after a complaint about the medication expiring earlier than expected prompted an inquiry.

Police officials are currently conducting raids to apprehend those involved in this crime.

