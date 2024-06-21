Search

Pakistan

Over 400 Sikh pilgrims from India arrive in Pakistan

Web Desk
09:45 PM | 21 Jun, 2024
Over 400 Sikh pilgrims from India arrive in Pakistan
Source: Social media

At least 400 Sikh pilgrims from India have arrived in Lahore via the Wagah border to attend the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

During their 10-day stay in Pakistan, the pilgrims will perform religious rituals and visit major Gurdwaras across Punjab.

The Indian Sikhs received a warm reception at the Wagah border, where Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh and ETPB officials welcomed them. The pilgrims described Pakistan's hospitality as outstanding.

The provincial minister for minority affairs said the Indian government puts obstacles in the way of Pakistanis wishing to visit religious sites in India.

The main event for Maharaja Ranjit Singh's 185th death anniversary will be held on June 29 at Gurdwara Dera Sahib.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

09:45 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

Over 400 Sikh pilgrims from India arrive in Pakistan

09:25 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

Cancer medicine worth Rs 360 million 'stolen' from Karachi's Civil ...

08:20 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

PIA to operate 171 flights for Hajj pilgrims

07:41 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

Google to create smart classrooms, transform education system in ...

05:56 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

Thieves steal entire mobile tower in Larkana village

05:23 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

Police detain three in Lahore after infant's body disappears shortly ...

Pakistan

08:49 AM | 19 Jun, 2024

Earthquake shakes Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Peshawar

10:02 AM | 19 Jun, 2024

Over 1200 Pakistanis land in hospitals after eating too much meat on ...

07:21 PM | 20 Jun, 2024

Islamabad college for girls opens first Google Education Center of ...

09:12 AM | 19 Jun, 2024

Pakistani journalist Khalil Jibran gunned down in targeted attack

10:15 PM | 18 Jun, 2024

AJK wildlife authorities launch search for bodies of leopard cubs ...

01:56 PM | 20 Jun, 2024

Shahid Afridi clears air on supporting Zionist movement after viral ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:45 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

Over 400 Sikh pilgrims from India arrive in Pakistan

Gold & Silver

06:27 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

Gold prices reach record high of Rs. 1600 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 21 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 21, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.75 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 297 and selling rate is 299.5 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.75.

Forex Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 280.75
Euro EUR 297  299.5 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.5  354 
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.80  75.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.75 73.5
Australian Dollar AUD 181.2 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.91 749.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.5 205.5
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.11 40.51
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.62 916.62
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.07 59.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.98 172.98
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 723.62 731.62
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.53 77.23
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.68 26.98
Swiss Franc CHF 315.08 317.58
Thai Bhat THB 7.59 7.74

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: