Over 400 Sikh pilgrims from India arrive in Pakistan

At least 400 Sikh pilgrims from India have arrived in Lahore via the Wagah border to attend the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

During their 10-day stay in Pakistan, the pilgrims will perform religious rituals and visit major Gurdwaras across Punjab.

The Indian Sikhs received a warm reception at the Wagah border, where Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh and ETPB officials welcomed them. The pilgrims described Pakistan's hospitality as outstanding.

The provincial minister for minority affairs said the Indian government puts obstacles in the way of Pakistanis wishing to visit religious sites in India.

The main event for Maharaja Ranjit Singh's 185th death anniversary will be held on June 29 at Gurdwara Dera Sahib.