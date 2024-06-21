Over 400 Sikh pilgrims from India arrive in Pakistan

At least 400 Sikh pilgrims from India have arrived in Lahore via the Wagah border to attend the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.
During their 10-day stay in Pakistan, the pilgrims will perform religious rituals and visit major Gurdwaras across Punjab.
The Indian Sikhs received a warm reception at the Wagah border, where Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh and ETPB officials welcomed them. The pilgrims described Pakistan's hospitality as outstanding.
The provincial minister for minority affairs said the Indian government puts obstacles in the way of Pakistanis wishing to visit religious sites in India.
The main event for Maharaja Ranjit Singh's 185th death anniversary will be held on June 29 at Gurdwara Dera Sahib.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 21, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.75 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 297 and selling rate is 299.5 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.75.
Forex Rates
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|299.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.80
|75.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.75
|73.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.2
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.91
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|205.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.11
|40.51
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.62
|916.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.98
|172.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.62
|731.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.53
|77.23
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.68
|26.98
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.08
|317.58
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
